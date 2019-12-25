The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) has announced a $100,000 donation from Dominion Energy to provide funding for a new installation coming to the museum. Circuits!, an exhibit that will allow children to explore, build and discover how circuits power everyday objects, will be located in the museum’s new makerspace, which will be the first certified early-childhood “Fab Lab” in the Southeast.
“This generous donation from Dominion Energy will support our mission to help children unlock their potential through the power of play,” said Nichole Myles, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “Open-ended, play-based activities like those in the Circuits! exhibit provide critical entry-point experiences in STEM. Circuits! will offer young children and their families the opportunity to discover authentic tools and technology, practice creative problem-solving and gain early career-ready experiences. We couldn’t be more excited to have Dominion Energy as a partner in creating this special attraction for families in the Lowcountry.”
Circuits! will be installed in CML’s new makerspace where visitors will explore making and building projects with real tools and materials. Experiences will range from open-ended tinkering to pre-defined projects that will help visitors of all levels to build practical skills and create tangible outcomes. It will include a range of tools and workspaces to accommodate flexible use by individuals, families and school audiences, making it a safe space for learning.
“Education is one of Dominion Energy’s focus areas for support in the communities we serve, so we are excited about this new instructional exhibit at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Igniting children’s curiosity about electricity through fun, hands-on exploration is a great way to build future leaders and innovators in the energy industry.”
Circuits! is an exhibit that will be appearing in one of nine new state-of-the-art spaces planned as part of the Make & Believe campaign to re-imagine the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. CML announced the $6.2M capital campaign in May 2019. The museum is currently seeking contributions to bring the campaign to a successful conclusion. For more information and to donate, visit exploreCML.org/make-and-believe.