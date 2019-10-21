Dr. Jorge Lagares cemented his status as one of the country’s elite robotic surgeons when he completed his 1,000th robotic procedure.
The colon and rectal surgeon with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners is one of only four colorectal surgeons in the nation to achieve this milestone.
“For me, it was like a day like any other day because I’ve done it so many times that this was like OK, this is 1,000,” Lagares said. “As long as my patients do fine, it’s good.”
His patient, Sharon Reilly of Beaufort, underwent colorectal surgery at Roper Hospital on Sept. 30 and is recovering exactly as expected. Reilly attended her first post-surgery appointment with Lagares on Thursday and thanked him for his expertise and compassionate care.
“I think I came to the best place possible,” Reilly said. “I feel really, really grateful and fortunate that I live in South Carolina and was able to come here because I understand there are not very many places even in the whole world where you can have this surgery done.”
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is committed to offering the best expertise through its robotic program, and it was the first in the Southeast to premiere robotic surgery with the da Vinci Surgical System. Lagares helped expand the robotics program to other areas such as general surgery, and it now is offered as part of the thoracic and gynecology programs, too.
“His dedication to robotics and colorectal surgery has included proctoring and training surgeons from around the country, and that has helped Roper St. Francis Healthcare to be not only a state but national leader in use of this technology,” said Lorraine Lutton, president and chief executive officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “He’s an efficient, compassionate surgeon who’s often requested by patients for his exceptional outcomes, which include a shorter length of stay. We’re grateful for his leadership and expertise in this area.”