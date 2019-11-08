Ross Campbell has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as commercial real estate market manager, responsible for leading the firm’s commercial real estate efforts in South Carolina. He comes to Pinnacle from Wells Fargo, where he worked for 22 years, most recently as senior vice president and South Carolina manager for real estate banking.
“Ross’ relationship skills and affinity for connecting people make him a valuable addition to our team,” said commercial real estate manager John Cannon. “His analytical and negotiating skills are just as strong, rounding out his approach to this business.”
“We are looking forward to Ross joining our team,” said Mary Garcia, Pinnacle’s regional president for South Carolina coastal market. “He will bring additional depth and expertise to our bench and I am confident he will help us grow our market share statewide.”
Campbell earned a master’s degree in economics with a concentration in finance from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in international business and economics from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“What drew me to Pinnacle was its culture,” Campbell said. “What I was seeing and hearing about the firm is right in line with my own work ethic and Pinnacle has a clear focus and commitment to what’s most important in commercial real estate. I’m glad to be a part of expanding and deepening Pinnacle’s presence in South Carolina.”