Buist Byars & Taylor LLC has announced that David F. Gieg has joined the firm as a partner in the commercial real estate practice area.
Gieg is a real estate and corporate attorney, whose practice is focused on commercial real estate acquisition, divestiture, financing, development and leasing, including transaction structuring.
He has worked across all asset classes, but has particular experience in the hotel, resort and hospitality industry. Gieg’s corporate experience includes private company mergers and acquisitions, joint venture agreements, negotiation of commercial contracts, hotel management and franchise agreements and general corporate counseling.
After earning his B.A. from Yale University, Gieg graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law. He then spent nearly 20 years working in large firms in Atlanta and Charleston and was in-house counsel for three years for an Atlanta-based public company.
Gieg will be based in Buist Byars & Taylor’s Mount Pleasant office at 652 Coleman Blvd.