Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, along with council members Guang Ming Whitley, Jake Rambo and Gary Santos, recently welcomed Stephen Davis, president and chief executive officer of Davis & Floyd to town hall. The Town officials accepted a $20,000 donation from the professional engineering firm. These donations will be dedicated to building a cultural arts center in Mount Pleasant.
“We are extremely grateful for Davis & Floyd’s very generous commitment and contribution to our community and to the arts,” Haynie said.
“We are pleased to join the Town of Mount Pleasant in supporting the arts in our community,” Davis said. “A cultural arts center mirrors our professional mission, which is to work collaboratively with our clients to design and build innovative projects that improve the lives of our neighbors. This arts center is a great example of community investment.”
Councilmember Whitley, who has worked to bring public art to Mount Pleasant, spearheaded the implementation of the Cultural Arts Center Donation Program. Her vision, embraced by town council, was to recommend an arts-infused capital project that could be funded in partnership with the for-profit sector.
“I commend Davis & Floyd for being our first donor and for leading the way in investing in the cultural arts in our community,” Whitley added. “This is a significant first step toward building a cultural arts center.”