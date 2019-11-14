Deeper Healing Medical Wellness Center has opened at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 360 in Mount Pleasant.
Dr. Michael Bauerschmidt at the helm, an expert in functional and environmental medicine, is a leading expert on environmental toxicity and a compassionate physician who teaches tirelessly on how to live “well” in the modern world.
Deeper Healing Medical Wellness Center takes the time, dives deep to uncover root causes and focuses on healing the body naturally. The center offers state-of-the-art treatments for autoimmune/viral conditions, a powerful cellular cleansing program, progressive allergy and pain treatments, chelation and IV infusions.
For more information visit DeeperHealing.com.