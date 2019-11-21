Respite Care Charleston (RCC) has announced the appointment of Cynthia Smalls and Dr. Gerald Rittenberg to the organization’s board of directors and the hire of Jesse Waters as program coordinator. RCC is a non-profit organization providing support and services for families living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Smalls has 30-plus years in the healthcare industry and is employed with AmeriHealth Caritas as supervisor, Clinical System Administration Team. She resides on James Island and is primary caregiver for her mother who has Lewy Body Dementia.
Rittenberg is a retired physician who previously practiced with St. Francis Healthcare. A resident of West Ashley, Rittenberg was primary caregiver for his late wife until her passing in December 2018.
Waters is program coordinator for RCC's Mount Pleasant and James Island sites. A former Respite Care volunteer, Waters previously served as activities coordinator at Mount Pleasant Gardens’ memory care facility. Her passion for caring for those with dementia came from her experience with the grandparents who helped raise her.
Respite Care Charleston serves those diagnosed with dementia and their caregivers by offering facilitated support groups, half-day respite care and community outreach. The respite care program offers caregivers much-needed breaks while providing program participants an opportunity for fun socialization and stimulation. The only program of its kind serving Charleston, RCC’s non-medical program is an affordable alternative to in-home care, helping those with memory loss age in place at home. Scholarships are available to ensure no family is denied respite care due to financial challenges.