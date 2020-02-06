Collett Capital, LLC along with its partners Lions Gate Capital, LLC and WECCO Development, LLC have announced the start of construction on the redevelopment of 774 South Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant into The Shelmore, a Class-A mixed use property. The Shelmore adaptive reuse will offer almost 50,000 square feet of creative office space and feature an expansive lobby with a two-story jewel box entry, a comprehensive building amenity package, abundant green space and activated open outdoor gathering areas. In addition, The Shelmore will feature approximately 12,000 square feet of complimentary retail space anchored by local tenants Langdon’s, Second State Coffee and Top Shape.
Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant and only a few minutes from downtown Charleston and I-26 / I-526, The Shelmore will offer prospective tenants Class A amenities, ample free parking and creative office aesthetics including 18-foot ceilings, abundant natural light and potential for open floor plans and collaborative common areas. On-site amenities will include an outdoor covered seating area and dog park, gym, nature trails, lakeside seating and high end to casual dining options. The Shelmore will be able to accommodate small to large office users with delivery scheduled for Fall 2020.
Collett Capital and Lions Gate Capital have assembled an experienced local team to help execute on the redevelopment. WECCO Development, LLC, a Charleston-based development firm best known for its work on The Cigar Factory and GARCo Mill, is lead development partner on the project. LS3P Associates is the project architect and Frampton Construction is the general contractor. Richard Morse and Trad Dyches with Palmetto Commercial Properties are leading the office leasing.