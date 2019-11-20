Darby Development Co. Inc. has announced that Dixon Pearce III has joined the company as an associate in commercial leasing and sales.
Pearce is a commercial real estate agent with a focus on office and industrial properties. He has experience with both leasing and sales, investment properties, 1031 exchanges, as well as locating new operating sites for owner-users.
After graduating the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Hospitality Management, Pearce worked in several different fields including construction, hospitality and commercial property maintenance − all before earning his real estate license in 2017. He was previously working as a commercial agent with Roadstead Real Estate Advisors, LLC in Charleston for over two years, which Pearce has described as a great experience and entrance into his career in commercial real estate.
Pearce is currently pursuing his CCIM designation, as well as working toward earning a broker’s license. He is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
Contact Pearce at Dixon@darbydevelopment.com or (843) 554-1030. Darby Development Co. Inc. is located at 600 Seacoast Parkway, Suite 100, Mount Pleasant.