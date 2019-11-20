Dunes Properties has announced the addition of Medley MacBride, Elliot Greenberg and Bob Farina to their Mount Pleasant team of professional realtors at Dunes Properties.
A true South Carolina native, Medley MacBride grew up with Dunes Properties in her DNA. Her father, Randy Walker, raised her around the real estate business with the establishment of Dunes Properties a year after she was born. Growing up in Wild Dunes and living from downtown, to Mount pleasant, to now residing right off the Wando River in Cainhoy, her love for the Lowcountry is far-reaching and ever-expanding. Raised in a USC family, and married to a Clemson man, MacBride’s true football team is her (partial) alma mater, the University of Georgia. After studying business and communications at UGA for 3 years, she returned to her roots and finished her education with a B.S. in Psychology from the College of Charleston. After working on the transaction side of real estate for four years, and working in both banking and insurance prior, MacBride finally made the switch over to sales in 2019. She currently lives off Clements Ferry Road where a majority of her family and friends reside, with her husband Roddy, their young son Roddy III, and their rescue pup Trigger. MacBride will work at the Mount Pleasant office at 835 Coleman Boulevard Ste. 200, and can be reached at mwalker@dunesproperties.com or (843) 478-1316.
Elliot Greenberg was born and raised in New York. After earning his Bachelor’s degree from Baruch College in Manhattan, N.Y. he took a position at the largest direct mail catalog company in the country. In just a few short months he advanced quickly from account management to sales. In 1992 Greenberg opened his own advertising agency on Long Island, specializing in print and broadcast corporate communications, catalog production and website development. In 2008 he created an internet-based company called Vintage Eyeglasses Online specializing in the sale of classic eyeglass frames from the 1950’s and ‘60’s. Over the next nine years, as president and COO, Greenberg used his expertise in marketing and website development to make VEO the premier source of vintage frames in the industry. Greenberg learned about Charleston from a former client (and now very dear friend) who moved to Daniel Island from New York. After just a few visits, he fell in love with the Charleston area – so much so, that he decided to sell the internet business and make the move to South Carolina. In 2012, Greenberg and his wife of 30 years bought a home at Dunes West, where they still reside today. Greenberg will also work at the Mount Pleasant office and can be reached at egreenberg@dunesproperties.com or (843) 737-1149.
Bob Farina grew up in the world of Bloomingdale’s department store in New York where customer service is king. As Vice President of Customer Service at Bloomies for many years, he was the designer of some really cutting-edge service policies. Farina was the VP of Operations for the 1 million square feet, 10-floor high flagship store in NYC. Planning, follow-up and attention to details were his trademarks as well. After 30 years with Bloomingdale’s, Farina was the President and COO of Hart Systems, a bar code scanner rental company, and has made hundreds of face-to-face sales presentations to VP and C-level executives in Fortune 1000 companies over his 10-year career at Hart Systems. There he honed his selling and negotiating skills. Farina is a graduate of St. John’s University in NY and lives with his wife, Mary Ann on Daniel Island. He loves golf and has played on most of the great courses here in the Charleston area. Farina's daughter Allison and grandson live just a mile away on Daniel Island and his other daughter, Carolyn and three granddaughters live in Charlotte, N.C. Farina will work at the Mount Pleasant office and can be reached at bfarina@dunesproperties.com or 631-374-6742.