East Cooper Habitat for Humanity (ECHFH), a non-profit, non-denominational Christian housing organization has grown by two staff members and two board members in recent months.
East Cooper Habitat for Humanity has welcomed Babak Bryan to their Board of Directors. Bryan is an award-winning architect and owner of a private firm in Charleston with expertise in residential new construction and renovations, multi-family housing, retail and restaurant design, and institutional and commercial offices. Bryan has had his own firm since 2010 and relocated to the Lowcountry in 2018 from New York City. In addition to his commitments to East Cooper Habitat for Humanity, where he works as a construction volunteer, Bryan also serves on the Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning and Appeals and is on the Executive Board of the Charleston Section of the American Institute of Architects where he serves as the Treasurer. Bryan believes that access to affordable housing is a fundamental right that everyone should enjoy and is pleased to work with ECHFH to help in bringing additional affordable homes to the Lowcountry.
Another addition to the East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors is Deborah Way. Way is the Operations Manager for Structures Building Company, a luxury home builder in Charleston. Way has been with Structures since 2007 after moving to the Lowcountry in 2006. Prior to joining the East Cooper Habitat for Humanity board, Way had been a former volunteer for the organization and has been active in mission trips focused on helping women and children in five countries. For Way, joining the organization's board was a natural extension of the building industry she has been a part of for many years and she considers it a privilege to be a part of helping families achieve homeownership within the community she loves.
Gabrielle Yarborough has joined the East Cooper Habitat for Humanity team as their new Development Director. Prior to this role, Yarborough worked at Blackbaud for six and a half years where she managed Corporate Social Responsibility programs including giving and volunteerism. At ECHFH, Gabrielle is responsible for the design and implementation of programs that advance the fundraising, communications and public relations goals of the organization. She also cultivates community relationships and manages event planning. A self-proclaimed Disney superfan, Yarborough lives in Mount Pleasant with her husband, their 17-month old daughter, a sweet rescue dog and exceptionally independent cat.
Maria Davis has joined East Cooper Habitat for Humanity as their Volunteer Coordinator and Assistant Construction Manager. Davis comes to the organization with extensive experience in the home improvement and construction space, having worked at Lowe’s for 10 years as a Pro Sales Specialist, as well as an architectural intern with a local construction company. Davis is responsible for all volunteer management including recruitment, scheduling, training and recognition. As the Assistant Construction Manager, Davis provides necessary tools and instruction to volunteers on site, coordinates deadlines and inspections with the Construction Manager and manages potential AmeriCorps volunteers. As a resident of Mount Pleasant, Davis enjoys teaching yoga, sailing and traveling, has a dog and questionable number of cats.
East Cooper Habitat for Humanity (ECHFH) assists families by building safe, well-constructed homes. Working in partnership with low-income families, ECHFH utilizes volunteer labor and donated funds to provide a “hand up”, not a “hand out.” Homeowners are chosen based on their need, demonstrated ability to handle personal finances and their willingness to contribute at least 350 hours of “sweat equity” on their home. Upon completion, Habitat homes are purchased by the homeowner with monthly payments under an affordable mortgage, and those payments are directed toward future homebuilding efforts as received.
East Cooper Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, servicing communities east of the Cooper River in Charleston County and select areas of Berkeley County in South Carolina. Visit their website at www.eastcooperhabitat.org for information on the organization and how to get involved.
Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian ministry that welcomes to its work all people dedicated to the cause of eliminating poverty housing. Since 1976, Habitat has provided simple, decent and affordable shelter for more than 29 million people.