East Cooper Medical Center is among the first hospitals in the nation to successfully complete the EMPower Training initiative.
EMPower is a skills-based competency training to advance knowledge and skills in evidence-based maternity practices supportive of optimal infant nutrition.
Funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EMPower Training initiative is committed to safe implementation of maternity care practices to support optimal infant nutrition, including breastfeeding, toward the ultimate goal of improving public health.
“It is a great honor to be a part of this new initiative because only 90 hospitals nationwide were selected to participate,” said Patrick Beaver, chief nursing officer at East Cooper Medical Center. “Through this initiative, our staff has new strategies to enhance the information provided to families so parents can make the best choices regarding nourishment for their child.”
As part of this effort, East Cooper Medical Center committed to training staff in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) guidance outlined in the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding.