East Cooper Medical Center has recognized Lyn Swan as the most recent Associate of the Quarter award winner.
Swan began her nursing career at East Cooper Medical Center in 2010. She currently resides in Charleston and works as a registered nurse in the Wound Care Center.
Swan was nominated for the award by a colleague. The nomination reads: “Lyn comes into work early to teach staff about advanced modalities. She does not hesitate to offer new suggestions and ideas that will improve our efficiency. Lyn is always thinking of ways to ensure the patient’s needs are more than met. She is fully engaged with the Wound Center and can always be counted on to fill in whenever needed. We are very fortunate to be represented by this upstanding and professional employee!”
“It is truly an honor to receive the award,” Swan said. “I appreciate being recognized, but you cannot work alone and make a difference. My favorite parts of my job are the teamwork, collaboration, autonomy and challenges in the field of wound care. It is a wonderful job and I am so appreciative of my opportunity to work at East Cooper Medical Center.”
For more information about the award, contact PR Manager Daisy Burroughs at 803-833-0104, Daisy.Burroughs@tenethealth.com.