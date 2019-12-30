East Cooper Medical Center is proud to support local families this holiday season through the East Cooper Meals on Wheels Angel Tree program.
“While delivering meals throughout the year is our primary mission, the daily visit and safety check is just as important,” said George Roberts, executive director of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. With 72% of our homebound recipients living alone, isolation and depression can have a huge impact on their health and quality of life. This is especially important at this time of year and these gifts will make a huge impact and brighten the lives of so many homebound neighbors, right here in our community.”
“The holiday season is always a very special time of year and our team pitched in to give back in an extraordinary way,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “Seeing the generosity of our colleagues was breathtaking and heartwarming. The entire East Cooper Medical Center family wishes happy holidays to everyone in our community a very happy holiday.”
Anyone interested in getting involved or making a donation to provide meals with East Cooper Meals on Wheels should call (843) 891-9350 or visit ecmow.org.