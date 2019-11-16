East Cooper Medical Center has recognized Joanie Detyens, RN as its newest Case Manager of the Year Award Winner.
Detyens resides in Goose Creek. She began her career at East Cooper Medical Center in March 2003. Detyens’s responsibilities include discharge planning and care coordination for patients preparing to leave the hospital.
“I am proud to accept this award,” Detyens shared. “I feel that I am truly helping my patients through my case management role.”
“Joanie is very patient-centric and cares very much about her patients,” said Tamara Pruett, director of case management at East Cooper Medical Center. “She works diligently to provide them with excellent care coordination. She is well-respected by the physicians and nurses who work with her.”