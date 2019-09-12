East Cooper Medical Center recognized Leasonia McAuley as the newest Associate of the Quarter Award winner.
McAuley began her career at East Cooper Medical Center in 2018. She currently works as the director of Environmental Services and resides in Summerville.
McAuley was nominated for the award by a colleague. The nomination reads: “Leasonia has been such a positive example and influence. She doesn’t ask anything of anyone that she isn’t willing to do herself. I have witnessed her stopping whatever else she may be doing to personally address an issue. I am also aware of her filling in on lots of occasions after normal work hours, on weekend, etc. The other amazing thing is how she always looks like she should be on the cover of a professional women’s magazine no matter what it is that she’s doing. She is always so pleasant and she is an awesome team player and a wonderful cheerleader for all things East Cooper Medical Center. I consider myself blessed to be associated with her and appreciate all that she has done and continues to do.”
“Leasonia has been a strong leader and role model for many at East Cooper Medical Center,” said CEO Patrick Downes. “Her willingness to be a resource to others and positive attitude are just two of the many phenomenal characteristics she embodies. We are very fortunate to have her as a member of our team.”
For more information or to interview Leasonia McAuley about her award, contact PR Manager Daisy Burroughs at 803-833-0104, Daisy.Burroughs@tenethealth.com.