East Cooper Medical Center is proud to announce two Get With The Guidelines Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The two awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patient receive the most appropriate treatment in accordance with nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence.
The awards are Heart Failure Silver Plus Target Honor Roll and Stroke Gold Plus.
“East Cooper Medical Center is committed to delivering high-quality care to all patients,” said Patrick Downes, chief executive officer of East Cooper Medical Center. “The tools and resources provided by the American Heart Association help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. More than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.
“We are pleased to recognize East Cooper Medical Center for their commitment to heart failure and stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, N.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice-chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer re-admissions and lower mortality rates.”