East Cooper Medical Center successfully completed its first endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) weight loss procedure on Nov. 18.
“The endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a newer type of weight-loss procedure that takes place inside the stomach without abdominal incisions,” said Dr. Morris Washington. “The procedure involves the use of an endoscope (a camera attached to a flexible tube) equipped with a suturing system. The endoscope goes through the mouth to the stomach where it is then used to place stitches in the stomach to reduce its size and limit the amount of food that is eaten before feeling full. It also lengthens the time food remains in the stomach, prolonging the feeling of fullness. Following the outpatient procedure, our patients can typically return to their normal routine after a few days of recovering at-home.”
ESG is ideal for patients who have a body mass index (BMI) of at least 30. It is a long-term weight loss option for those who do not want to undergo gastric bypass or those who are ineligible for surgery do to their physical condition.
“It has been very rewarding to help dozens of people move forward with their weight loss journey since first launching our bariatric program in May,” said Patrick Downes, CEO at East Cooper Medical Center. “Dr. Morris Washington and his team have consistently introduced new procedures through our program to make high-quality surgical and non-surgical weight loss options more accessible here in Mount Pleasant.”
Each month, East Cooper Medical Center hosts informational seminars for members of the community at no cost to attendees. Dr. Washington and the East Cooper Medical Center bariatric program navigator lead an in-depth conversation about what’s involved in surgical and non-surgical weight loss, from preparation to what happens afterwards. Registration can be completed at eastcoopermedctr.com.