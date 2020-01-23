Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Charleston, the Lowcountry’s community for influential entrepreneurs, will host a free event for business professionals who want to uncover how to either rekindle or discover the spark you desire in your career and life. The event will take place on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Woolfe Street Playhouse and will feature a presentation from the national speaker, author, technologist, and podcast host, Amy Vetter.
Based on Amy Vetter’s book, “Business, Balance & Bliss: How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career and Life,” attendees will learn valuable insights and tips, backed by scientific research, on how to align oneself with the work he or she does, creating a healthy harmony between business, life and personal goals.
“I am looking forward to speaking at EO Charleston because so many entrepreneurs struggle with finding time for themselves because they feel guilty taking time away from working on the business,” said Amy Vetter. “However; the truth is, when we take time for ourselves, we are better at work, and in our personal lives.”
Vetter’s presentation at the EO Charleston event will focus on tools and inspiration to create your own sense of work-life harmony, gain an understanding of how to develop the technology practices (and boundaries) to put in place to lead a more mindful, connected and fulfilled life. Light refreshments and drinks will be provided after the presentation.
Additional information, and registration details, can be found at eocharleston.org/events/eo-charleston-presents-amy-vetter. Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP early.