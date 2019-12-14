Nichole Myles, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, has completed the Riley Institute at Furman’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI).
Myles, along with other leaders from across the Lowcountry and surrounding areas, participated in the five-month program that culminated on Thursday, Dec. 12. DLI graduates are recognized as Riley Fellows, members of a powerful, cross-sector, statewide leadership network that includes CEOs of corporations, mayors, city and county council members, legislators, school superintendents, pastors and rabbis, non-profit heads, chamber of commerce directors and community leaders.
“I am honored to have been selected for this exemplary program,” Myles said. “Over the last five months I have learned valuable lessons on how to effectively manage and lead diverse workers, clients and constituents; I took part in a positive action project that will benefit our community; and I have formed lasting relationships with my peers.”
Myles took part in a highly interactive curriculum consisting of case studies, scenario analyses and experiential learning tools. She also worked with other class members on a Capstone project that responded to a real issue in the community.
“We now have more than 2100 Riley Fellows statewide. Each new class further extends the reach and impact of leaders willing to work together to make South Carolina a better place to live and work for all its residents,” said Dr. Donald Gordon, executive director of the Riley Institute.
To see a full list of participants and for more information about the Diversity Leaders Initiative, visit riley.furman.edu/diversity.