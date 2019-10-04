For more than 17 years, the name Expedia has been synonymous with great vacation planning. Now, Charleston and Mount Pleasant residents will be able to plan dream vacations in an even more convenient way – by visiting the new Expedia CruiseShipCenters location owned and operated by local resident, Ana Rincon. The new travel agency, located at 1117 Market Center Blvd., Unit. 100, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 28.
Rincon, who has always had a love for traveling, comes from a diverse professional background in a variety of industries ranging from economic development to web design to publishing. Her travel experience includes visiting Russia, Cambodia and the Amazon as well as living overseas in Venezuela and Chile as a child. After two years of retirement, Rincon realized she wanted to pursue her passion for traveling by opening her own travel agency.
“As part of the world’s largest travel company, we’re excited to bring a new business to the Charleston and Mount Pleasant communities with unmatched customer service,” Rincon said. “Our team of knowledgeable Vacation Consultants are passionately committed to helping our customers plan the perfect vacation seamlessly.”
Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The grand opening welcomed representatives from Carnival (Joan Field) and Princess (Lynn Herr) Cruise Lines and town councilmember Kathy Landing.
With pina coladas from the Margarita Man, Caribbean themed food and lots of giveaway, fun was had by all. Two local visitors each won $200 Cruise Certificates toward their dream vacations.
For more information about Expedia CruiseShipCenters contact Rincon at arincon@cruiseshipcenters.com or 843-823 4647.