Brian Walsh, a realtor with more than a decade of experience, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate.
After completing his master of business administration in international marketing, Walsh moved to the Lowcountry and started helping buyers find their dream homes and future investment opportunities. He enjoys assisting buyers interested in downtown Charleston’s historic district, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.
“My goal is to achieve the best outcome in every transaction, and I strive to ensure that the home buying process is fun, easy, and stress-free for my clients,” Walsh said. “Making clients happy and focusing on what they need in their new home is my first priority.”
Walsh has also earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation which recognizes his commitment to providing outstanding service to real estate buyers. He currently resides in downtown Charleston with his wife, Stephanie.
“Walsh has been the utmost professional when working with him in years past,” says Helen Geer, Broker-in-Charge of William Means Real Estate. “And now we could not be more thrilled to have him join our team and share his Charleston expertise with our clientele.”
Contact Walsh for more information at 843-754-2089 or brian@williammeans.com.