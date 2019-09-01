The month of September will see the start of the 10th year of practice for the Farina Law Firm. To celebrate and thank the greater Charleston community over the course of the coming year, the firm will be donating to five different charitable organizations on behalf of its clients.
Charitable giving and support of local communities and institutions has been part of Farina Law Firm’s DNA since its inception. Principal Attorney and founder Allison R. Farina, Esq. says, "From the beginning, the firm’s mission has been ‘Planning for Tomorrow Today’; to help families make smart planning decisions to prepare for whatever challenges – usually unexpected - life may bring. Supporting organizations that are helping people overcome even greater challenges aligns perfectly with that mission."
"When I started Farina Law Firm in 2010, I naturally hoped it would be successful, but I honestly didn’t anticipate the scope of the positive reaction from the Charleston community in such a relatively short amount of time. I’m profoundly grateful to everyone who has placed their trust in us over the past several years, and I just felt the greatest gesture of thanks and respect I could show them would be to support these groups in their name," Farina added.
The charitable organizations who will be receiving donations are:
- My Sister’s House, Inc. - A full-service domestic violence organization committed to ending the cycle of abuse in the Lowcountry. My Sister's House empowers victims of domestic abuse, and their children, to lead lives free from violence through programs such as our emergency shelter, therapeutic services, community support groups, and court advocacy.
- Camp Rise Above - Camp Rise Above is a unique non-profit organization that provides fun, life changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.
- East Cooper Meals on Wheels(ECMW) - ECMW was established in 1985 and for the past 34 years has been serving daily nutrition to homebound individuals in our service area, regardless of age or income, and without ever placing anyone on a wait list. ECMW serves residents in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and parts of Cainhoy and Wando.
- Fordham University’s Center for Community Engaged Learning - The Center for Community Engaged Learning connects faculty leaders to community leaders to develop student leaders to build the capacity of communities in NYC and 20 sites globally. The goal is develop students who become humble civic leaders and scholars while co-producing local solutions that are mutually transformative on campus and in the community. This will situate Fordham University as a leading catalyst for cross generational positive change that is asset both in New York and around the world.
- Charleston Animal Society - Since 1874, the mission of Charleston Animal Society has been the same – to prevent cruelty to animals. Through various shelter, outreach, and disaster relief efforts, we touch the lives of 20,000 animals every year.
