The challenge of finding high quality accounting and finance staff just became easier in Charleston with the addition of Joe Cosentino to the Fulcrum Staffing team.
“We're excited to have Joe on board. He brings 20-plus years of business experience, a positive "can-do" attitude and a love for people. He's a hard worker who understands client service,” says Jamiel Kadri, founder and president of Fulcrum Staffing.
Originally from Norwich, Conn. Cosentino has been a resident of Mount Pleasant for the past eight years.
Shortly after graduating from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of arts degree, Cosentino transitioned into being a consultant and financial advisor.
For the past 20 years, Cosentino has worked with executive teams across a variety of industries, including banking, finance, manufacturing, higher education, healthcare and technology to help them achieve optimal retirement strategies for their employees.
A natural communicator and advocate for his clients’ best interests, Cosentino brings his passion for improving the experience of others to the team at Fulcrum Staffing.
Beyond work, Cosentino enjoys spending time with his three children, golfing, traveling and exploring the Lowcountry with his dog Munson.
You can contact Cosentino at Joe@FulcrumStaffing.com or view his profile on LinkedIn.