Atlanta-based national club management firm Bobby Jones Links is proud to announce the appointment of Mehdi El-Kheddiwi to the role of general manager at I’On Club. El-Kheddiwi previously served as the club’s director of tennis.
El-Kheddiwi brings to this position a wealth of knowledge and numerous years of industry experience. He has been an integral part of the South Carolina country club community, having held several positions at multiple premier private clubs in the state. He began his career in the club industry at Prestwick Tennis and Swim Club team in Myrtle Beach as an assistant tennis professional in 2009 and was promoted to director of swim and tennis in 2013. Following this experience, El-Kheddiwi transferred to the I’On Club team as a tennis professional prior to being appointed to director of tennis in 2017.
“I am honored to be selected as the I’On Club’s new general manager. Care, impact and performance are important to my management style,” El-Kheddiwi said.
El-Kheddiwi’s previous positions allowed him to provide an incredible customer experience for all who were interested in learning the game of tennis or improving their skills. As director of tennis, he offered extensive knowledge and experience to the I’On Club’s junior and adult development.
“El- Kheddiwi’s impressive portfolio will flourish at the I’On Club,” said Whitney Crouse, chair of Bobby Jones Links. “Mehdi’s expertise in the tennis and country club industry is a great fit for this community and we are thrilled to have him here to manage operations.”
