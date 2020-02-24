Dr. Nico Caponi and Dr. Alyssa Caponi held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 21 to kick off the grand opening of their new wellness center, Infinite Chiropractic. President emeritus of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Chris Staubes and Mount Pleasant staff attended the event, along with local residents and businesses. The new family practice is located at 1121 Park West Blvd. Suite D, in the Publix Shopping Center in Park West.
"Infinite Chiropractic is 100% committed to treating families, children and serving the community," Nico said. “We are unique because not only are you our patient, but you become a part of our family. When you walk in you will see our kiddos running around and greeting you with a smiling face. We want you to feel at home, and comfortable in our office. Our kids are the reason we do what we do, focusing on making healthy kids into healthy adults.”
Nico added that with the advent of modern pharmaceuticals, many Americans are finding that the medicines they’re taking for common ailments have lasting negative side-effects. These negative side-effects are often dismissed by those within the field of conventional medicine. But there are millions of people still searching for medical solutions that can be delivered without such difficult adverse effects. With the public’s interest in holistic medicine growing further by the day, medical practitioners such as Infinite Chiropractic are educating Americans that are searching for more holistic treatment options
From newborn infants to seniors, from people refilling prescriptions weekly and suffering from chronic severe symptoms, to those who want to continue to maintain and enhance their current health, we care for all at Infinite Chiropractic. Infinite Chiropractic believes in a strong, healthy community with strong, healthy families.
Nico graduated from the University of Akron where he studied exercise science with a focus on strength and conditioning and also played four years of football. He found chiropractic care through injuries playing football and decided to enroll in chiropractic school after learning of the countless benefits while under care. He is only one of 500 doctors worldwide that are Advanced Certified in Torque Release Technique, which is a highly effective treatment method for those dealing with chronic and acute health conditions.
Alyssa graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 and immediately began chiropractic school at Life University that fall, following in the footsteps of four family members before her. She grew up with chiropractic and more of the holistic lifestyle which she is very thankful for. Upon the birth of their firstborn, Capri, and seeing firsthand the benefits chiropractic care has on children, she began to hone in and focus on Chiropractic care for pediatrics and pregnant moms. She is a member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) and is also certified in the Webster Technique, which is a specific and gentle technique used on pregnant mothers. She graduated from Life University in March 2019 and immediately relocated to Mount Pleasant to begin serving the community with utmost excellence.
To learn more about Infinite Chiropractic, visit myinfinitechiro.com.