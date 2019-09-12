Jamie Minster M.B.A, CDFA has joined The Mortgage Firm, Minster has an extensive financial background as a financial advisor and as a certified divorce financial analyst, she has brought a unique set of experience, skills and talents to the mortgage industry.
Minster specializes in working with divorce attorneys, divorce financial planners and families going through a divorce. She works with the divorce team to assist in structuring divorce settlements to ensure both members of the couple can achieve their home ownership goals, post-divorce. Whether it is refinancing the family home in one spouse name and/or purchasing new homes proper guidance while negotiating the divorce settlement can make all the difference.
Minster has a passion for educating her clients and assisting them in their financial affairs. Buying a home is one of the largest financial decisions we make in our lifetimes, it is imperative to have proper guidance and knowledge leading buyers through the process.
You may reach Minster via cell phone at 843-302-6271, office phone 843-936-3029 or email jamie.minister@tmf.mortgage.