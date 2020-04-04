Daniel Island Real Estate has added to its growing team of real estate sales professionals with the addition of new sales associate, Jane Harper Dollason.
For the better part of two decades, Dollason managed her family’s art gallery and the historic, South of Broad building in which it was housed. In the midst of buying and selling various properties of her own, including the gallery building, she developed a passion for real estate. From there it was a natural transition into a sales agent role with Daniel Island Real Estate. She works as a team with sales associate Angela Drake to help clients navigate a wide variety of real estate endeavors.
A serendipitous meeting led Dollason and Drake to realize that together they could offer clients exceptional real estate services. Drake’s vast experience in real estate combined with Dollason’s eagerness to dive deeply into the industry and enthusiasm to help others find and sell property make the pair an ideal team.
Jane Harper can be reached at jh.dollason@direalestate.com or 843-697-2702. She is working remotely during the coronavirus shutdown and can provide virtual tours and online assistance to assist clients.