Todd Joye, MD, announces that Jennifer Pedersen, PA-C has joined Intervene MD's practice as a physician assistant.
“In selecting Jennifer to become a member of our team, we chose a provider whose way of treating patients meshes with our practice’s approach while sharing my long standing goal to teach patients about their pain so they can become active participants in their care. Her positive personality and professionalism will further compliment our pain intervention practice that has been serving Charleston area residents for 20 years," Joye said.
Pedersen is a board licensed physician assistant as denoted by the South Carolina Medical Board. She is a member of the National Commission of Certified Physician Assistants and the South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants. She earned her master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies at North Greenville University in Greer, S.C. and completed her BS in biomedical sciences from Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Mich.
A resident of James Island, Pedersen provides patient care with a holistic approach — mind, body and spirit. Patients love her bright personality as well as her attention to detail. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys spending time with her friends and family, relaxing on Folly Beach, reading and boating on Lake Michigan.