Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Mount Pleasant was elected the 2020 vice president of the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers last week by its Board of Directors in Denver.
Bishop’s one-year term at the Appraisal Institute (AI) will begin Jan. 1, followed by one year each as president-elect, president and immediate past president. He will serve on AI’s Executive Committee and the policy-making Board of Directors all four years. He also will chair the Finance Committee in 2020 and the National Nominating Committee in 2023.
“I am honored to have been elected vice president of the Appraisal Institute, and I look forward to the opportunity both to work with the national Board of Directors and to represent fellow AI professionals and others around the world,” Bishop said. “My goal is to be part of a team that will shape the future of the Appraisal Institute.”
Bishop is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston. He previously was a partner with Atlantic Appraisals, LLC, an associate appraiser with Appraisal Consultants and a senior staff appraiser with the Charleston County Assessor’s Office.
Bishop serves as a non-voting member of the Appraisal Institute Board of Directors due to his position on the Audit Committee. He has chaired the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel and has served on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. He has served as president of the South Carolina Chapter. He also is an AI associate instructor, has been a seminar and webinar author and has served as discussion leader at the Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference.
He was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Services Award, was presented a 2017 President’s Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition.