K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Mount Pleasant hosted more than 300 attendees at its grand opening ceremony at 918 Houston Northcutt Blvd in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event was held in partnership with the Charleston Animal Society, an organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty. Members of CAS were in attendance, as well as city officials and members of the community.
K9 Resorts of Mount Pleasant is owned and operated by Kim Tryon, a former veterinary tech and lifelong animal lover.
K9 Team hosted numerous tours of the new facility to highlight the state’s first luxury hotel for dogs. Tours included a review of the luxury suites, executive rooms and traditional boarding spaces for overnight guests, as well as spacious outdoor play areas that include cutting edge turf known as K9 Grass that is scientifically designed to help fight odor and reduce bacteria build-up.
The new Mount Pleasant facility also features hospital-grade air filtration systems, Italian tile, antimicrobial flooring, individual room humidifier systems, in-room flat screen televisions, architecturally distinctive molding, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members to care for all four-legged guests.
“We are very excited to work with the Mount Pleasant community” said Kim Tryon. “As the first luxury dog resort in the state, we can’t wait to support the area with a reliable, world-class pet boarding facility that will always ensure our guests’ furry family members are treated like our own family.”
K9 Resorts of Mount Pleasant will bring in approximately 10 full-time employees to the community and can accommodate your family pet for daycare and overnight boarding.
For more information or to make a reservation, please visit k9resorts.com/mount-pleasant.