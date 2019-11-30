Kahuna Poke Restaurant, a locally owned and operated small restaurant located in Mount Pleasant, is hosting its first inaugural fundraiser, Sushi-thon for My Sister’s House. The event will commence Nov. 21 until the end of the Holiday Season on Jan. 1. This initiative hopes to raise awareness and funds for resources as well as donate a match for meals to provide to the women and children residents of My Sister’s House. The support to My Sister’s House Charity will come from two sponsorship opportunities.
First, Kahuna Poke Bar will be launching a Sushi Scavenger Hunt. Locals who find their sushi squishy emoji spread throughout Mount Pleasant will receive a free specialty sushi roll for each one returned plus a meal will be donated to a resident of My Sister’s House Charity.
Secondly, 20% of the Sushi Sales during this time will be donated to the residents of My Sister’s House to fund any additional resource needs.
My Sister’s House is a local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, crisis line, court advocacy and counseling services to victims of domestic violence in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
“We could not be more grateful to Kahuna Poke Bar for supporting domestic violence victims of the low country with this fundraiser. Donations will go towards providing victims with essentials such as undergarments for women and school uniforms for children in our emergency shelter,” said Melanie Bias, Director of Development at MSH.
Kahuna Poke Bar hopes to gift at least 100 meals to residents during the Holiday Season. Their fundraising goal is $2,000, which will be donated to My Sister’s House to further their kindness and efforts to support women and children throughout our community.
Please visit Kahuna Poke Bar on their Social Media Outlets @kahunapokebar or drop by our location at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd. or inquiries may be emailed to contact@kahunapokebar.com or call 843-790-4984.
To learn more about how you can personally donate or support My Sister’s House, please visit mysistershouse.org or contact Melanie Bias at Melanie@mysistershouse.com or (843) 744-3242.