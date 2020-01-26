Kevin Brookes, senior vice president and mortgage loan officer for South State Bank, earned the “#1 Mortgage Loan Officer” in South Carolina for South State Bank for the 4th year in a row.
Brookes and his wife, Catherine, moved to Daniel Island 18 years ago and have 15-year-old twin boys. Brookes has been a mortgage loan officer for 25 years and specializes in jumbo loans, construction loans, lot loans, physician loans, refinances, renovation loans, and assisting buyers with their first home purchase.
“I am very thankful for all of my clients, friends, and referral sources who trust me each year to assist them with their home loan needs,” said Brookes.
His office is located at 234 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 113, Daniel Island. To contact Kevin, call (843) 324-0279, send an email to kevin.brookes@southstatebank.com or visit his website at southstatebank.com/loan-officer/kevin-brookes.