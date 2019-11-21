Mount Pleasant pediatric dentist Kids Teeth will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to both office locations this holiday season. This free event is open to the community. Participating families are encouraged to bring non-perishable canned or shelf stable food items for I Heart Hungry Kids.
All families are welcome to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and take their own holiday photos at no charge. Santa visits will be Thursday, Dec. 5. Visit the Kids Teeth location at 1073 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be at the Park West location, 1130 Professional Ln. from 2-4 p.m.
Donations from the food drive will go to I Heart Hungry Kids, a local nonprofit that empowers kids to beat hunger through hands-on service, community outreach and food advocacy. Over the last six years, I Heart Hungry Kids has led more than 5,000 youth volunteers to provide more than 320,000 meals for kids in need throughout South Carolina. Learn more at ihearthungrykids.org.
Needed items include:
- Tuna and canned meats
- Peanut and nut butters
- Canned soups
- Boxes of pasta and rice
- Cereal or oatmeal
- Shelf stable milk and juice
- Canned fruit and vegetables
Children also can enjoy making holiday cards that will donated to along with the food items collected.
Anyone can drop off donated food items at either Kids Teeth location until Dec. 20. Donated food items should be unexpired and unopened.