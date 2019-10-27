Local business owner and breast cancer survivor, Sandy Weaver, of Sandy’s Dry Cleaning, is fighting back against breast cancer this month. For each breast cancer awareness coupon shown (found on the compnay's Facebook page) patrons will receive $5 off their total bill and a donation of $5 will be donated back to breast cancer research and patient resources.
Following a successful career as a chemical engineer Sandy Weaver opened Sandy’s Dry Cleaners in 1998 with her first location on Trolley Road in Summerville. Weaver was diagnosed in 2007 with Stage II breast cancer while raising three kids as a single mom and running multiple stores.
“Keeping Sandy’s Cleaners open and viable during breast cancer (treatment) was quite the challenge. On top of three major surgeries within two years I was also going to chemo, straight to work and then home to being a single Mom with three kids... all in the same day,” Weaver noted. “But WE did it! I use the word we intentionally because I couldn’t have done it without my family, friends, my amazing children and a very committed work staff. I am forever grateful for all of the support that I received during that time and I hope small things such as this incentive helps our community support others going through their own battles with breast cancer.”