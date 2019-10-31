Reopening at its brand-new Mount Pleasant showroom, Aiden Fabrics is expanding its inventory in an 8,000 sq ft space with leading fabric, custom furniture and home décor brands.
The locally-owned, family-operated business welcomes the local community to a Grand Opening Celebration with a formal ribbon cutting followed by all-day refreshments and specials on Thursday, Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. at Aiden Fabrics Showroom, 1172 U.S. Hwy. 41, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466.
“After five years operating in Mount Pleasant, we knew it was time to own our building with more visibility and exposure to Mount Pleasant and Charleston area residents," said Jonathan Flanary, Owner of Aiden Fabrics. "With an additional 3,000 sq.ft. we are afforded the opportunity to stock and showcase a broader representation of our offerings - fabrics as well as case goods, custom furniture, area rugs and home accessories. We are very excited to finally feature some of our most popular brands like Sam Moore Furniture and Rowe Furniture, as well as Jaipur Living for flooring."
Aiden Fabrics will commemorate its newly constructed 8,000 sq ft showroom – 3,000 sq ft larger than former showroom – with members of the community at its Grand Opening Celebration event Thursday, Nov. 7. The Town of Mount Pleasant will open the day with an official Ribbon Cutting at 9:30 a.m. with Town officials, Aiden Fabrics staff and members of the press.
Following the ceremony, Aiden Fabrics will continue the celebration with all-day (9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) refreshments, door prizes, 20% off Storewide Sale and 10% off Custom Order Sale, including fabrics, custom furniture and home accessories. Special home vendors will set up booths between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
A special pre-celebration event for local Interior Designers only will take place Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP to contact@aidenfabrics.com.