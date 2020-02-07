In January of 2020, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) awarded Mount Pleasant-based technology systems integrator RBS Solutions Inc. a $2.2 million contract for the installation, integration, and commissioning of operational and security systems including access control and surveillance systems at its new Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. Terminal located in North Charleston, South Carolina.
The Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. Terminal is currently under construction and is the only permitted new container terminal on the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States. RBS Solutions Inc. estimates the first phase of this contract will reach completion in late 2021.
“We would like to thank the South Carolina Ports Authority for this amazing opportunity and awesome responsibility. We will continue to provide the SCPA with industry-leading customer service, a value that has set us apart and allowed us to build lasting relationships with our clients,” president and CEO Robin B. Segars states.