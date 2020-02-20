Mount Pleasant councilmember Gary Santos attended a ribbon ceremony on Feb. 14 at Low Tide Liquidation to welcome owners Sam and Kristine Ratner to the Mount Pleasant business community.

86347156_3674495735924728_748551510509486080_o.jpg

Mount Pleasant Councilmember Gary Santos, Low Tide Liquidation owners Sam and Kristine Ratner and family members attended the business' ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 14.

The grand opening ceremony from 1-4 p.m. on Valentine's Day featured 10% off the entire store and live music. 

Low Tide Liquidation is a locally-owned overstock store located at 1113 Bowman Rd. Low Tide Liquidation offers a variety of home goods for a variety of projects. The new store carries a continuous stream of home goods (bedding, pillows, lamps, rugs, outdoor/patio items) and home improvement additions (lighting fixtures, faucets, air filters and many other home necessities) at a discounted price.

Whether shopping for home design, rental properties or staging projects, Low Tide Liquidation is a centrally located and a quick stop that can save time and money.

For more information about Low Tide Liquidation visit facebook.com/lowtideliquidation.

