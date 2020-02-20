Mount Pleasant councilmember Gary Santos attended a ribbon ceremony on Feb. 14 at Low Tide Liquidation to welcome owners Sam and Kristine Ratner to the Mount Pleasant business community.
The grand opening ceremony from 1-4 p.m. on Valentine's Day featured 10% off the entire store and live music.
Low Tide Liquidation is a locally-owned overstock store located at 1113 Bowman Rd. Low Tide Liquidation offers a variety of home goods for a variety of projects. The new store carries a continuous stream of home goods (bedding, pillows, lamps, rugs, outdoor/patio items) and home improvement additions (lighting fixtures, faucets, air filters and many other home necessities) at a discounted price.
Whether shopping for home design, rental properties or staging projects, Low Tide Liquidation is a centrally located and a quick stop that can save time and money.
For more information about Low Tide Liquidation visit facebook.com/lowtideliquidation.