The Lowcountry Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Rubbelke as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rubbelke previously served as COO of the Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison, Wis. His professional experience includes leadership positions with Fed ExGround, Capstone Logistics and Walgreens. He earned a master's from Michigan State University in supply chain management and logistics and a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.