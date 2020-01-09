The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, is pleased to announce that several new staff members have come aboard, and one current employee has been promoted.
Jennifer DeWitt, vice president of Community Initiatives, previously served as global director of corporate responsibility at Barcardi Limited, overseeing responsibility programs and employee engagement. Prior to that, she served in public affairs and development positions. DeWitt earned a master's degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Florida.
Jeremy Harvey, inventory director, attended Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. and previously served as inventory supervisor at Gerber Childrenswear in Jedsburg, S.C.
Dan Higdon has been promoted to food resource manager. Higdon has more than 20 years of operations, transportation and management experience with FedEx Ground and the Department of Transportation. He is a graduate of the University of Indiana and founder of the Charleston chapter of his alumni association.
Mark Myers, warehouse shipping associate for the LCFB Myrtle Beach regional distribution center, is a graduate of Westminster High School in Maryland. He has more than 25 years of experience in warehousing and transportation.
Travis Myers, not pictured, has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as a route driver.
Heather Perry, director of fundraising, began her career as a lobbyist but learned that her passion was serving in the non-profit sector. She previously served as director of fundraising at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.