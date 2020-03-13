The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, has announced that several new staff members have come aboard, and one current employee has been promoted.
At the LCFB Charleston Regional Distribution Center, Mary Dunn joins as vice president of Human Resources. Abby Miller is the new Donor Services coordinator. Dennis Furr has been promoted to Shipping manager. Andrea Williams is the new Front Desk Coordinator.
Scott Gregory is the new Regional Facility manager of the LCFB Yemassee Distribution Center. Kari Hanna is the new Agency Relations coordinator at the LCFB Food Lion Feeds Regional Distribution Center in Myrtle Beach.