The Lowcountry Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, is pleased to announce the hiring of Cecelia Jenkins as Accounts Receivables Manager and Jeff Ventola as Myrtle Beach Regional Food Center Manager.
Jenkins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. She is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity degree in counseling. Her professional career includes 20 years of experience in human resources, office administration and property and account management.
Ventola earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Management from Ramapo College in New Jersey. Jeff's professional expertise includes 26 years with Avon Products, Inc. and skill in consumer products, food and pharma industries within large corporations and privately owned businesses.