Lowcountry Local First, a nonprofit cultivating an economy anchored in local ownership, is hosting the Seventh annual Good Business Summit on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Charleston Music Hall at 37 John St. This one-day event will include dynamic keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions to spotlight creative ideas and workable solutions for building a company with profit and purpose. Attendees are invited to enjoy breakfast, lunch and happy hour networking events throughout the day.
The Good Business Summit is open to the public and registration is currently open. Early registration for Lowcountry Local First members is $105 and $145 for general attendees through Dec. 15, at which point regular registration rates will apply.
Session topics include:
- KEYNOTE: A Conversation with Vincent Stanley, Company Philosopher of Patagonia and co-author of The Responsible Company
- Good Growth: Scaling Up with Soul
- Creating a Results-Driven Culture and a Happy Team
- Sales and Marketing Interactive Workshop
- Creatives and the Art of Doing Business
- Own the Room Workshop
- Maximize Social and Earned Media to Garner (Real) Results
Sessions are subject to change.
20+ speakers from across industries, including:
- Vincent Stanley, Company Philosopher of Patagonia and Co-author of The Responsible Company
- Roian Atwood , Senior Director of Global Sustainable Business at Wrangler & Lee Jeans
- Molly Fienning, Co-founder and CEO of Red Clay Hot Sauce and Babiators
- Hilary Johnson, Founder and CEO of Hatch Tribe
- Stefanie Swackhamer, Vice President of Mission, Marketing, and Business Development at Amplified Ag
Additional speaker bios and more information about the Good Business Summit can be viewed online at goodbusinesssummit.org.