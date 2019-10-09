On the anniversary of September 11th, as a promise to never forget the events on 9/11 and the bravery of the first responders who led the recovery efforts on that day and the weeks after, Lowcountry Merrill Lynch employees have made it a tradition to visit local Fire Departments to honor those who keep our communities safe. Area Merrill Lynch offices provided breakfast to Fire Stations throughout the Southeastern Coast including Sullivan’s Island and Mt. Pleasant.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch community volunteers planned events around the United States on 9/11 as part of the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance.