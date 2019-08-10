Jessica McLaughlin, MD is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist who will join the Coastal Fertility team in August. She is honored to take care of women and help couples achieve their ultimate goal of having a family.
“I’m delighted to be joining such an esteemed team of physicians, nurses and staff,” McLaughlin said. “Helping couples have a child they might not otherwise be able to conceive is my life’s work and I feel privileged to be able to achieve this at Coastal Fertility Specialists.”
McLaughlin was trained at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. She received her medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Health Science Center. Following her Residency, McLaughlin joined the UT faculty as a clinical instructor and went on to complete her fellowship training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.
“Dr. McLaughlin will be a wonderful addition to the Coastal Fertility team due to her extensive Reproductive Endocrinology training and great interpersonal skills,” said Dr. John Schnorr, reproductive endocrinologist and founder of Coastal Fertility Specialists. “Combined with our world-class embryology laboratory, Dr. McLaughlin will help extend the care we are providing by seeing patients primarily in our North Charleston and our other regional offices.”
McLaughlin is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG). She is an active member of both the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI). Her research interests lie in the study of endometriosis, In Vitro Fertilization, Leiomyomas, Intrauterine Insemination, and Oncofertility. She has authored numerous papers in leading medical journals, including “Fertility and Sterility” and “Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics”. She is also the co-author of the Merck Manual in Female Reproductive Endocrinology. Dr. McLaughlin has presented multiple times at the annual meetings for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
With a commitment to cost-effective fertility care, McLaughlin received Vivere grant funding to study business models in In-Vitro Fertilization centers in the United States. McLaughlin has earned numerous awards including Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology from the American Academy of Gynecologic Laparoscopicts during her academic career.
McLaughlin has been very involved in teaching and mentoring residents and medical students at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and is now a faculty member at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is married to her husband, Greg and they have two girls, Lillian and Olivia.