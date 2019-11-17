Michael’s Barkery will be opening on Daniel Island in the Central Island Square retail center located at 864 Island Park Dr, Suite 103 on Daniel Island. Michael’s Barkery offers pet grooming services for both dogs and cats, pet supplies, pet themed novelty gifts and bakes their own nutritional, organic pet treats on site daily. The grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with everything in the store discounted 20%. In addition, the event will feature food trucks, free give aways, and free pet nail trims. Joining the celebration will be Daniel Island Veterinarians offering micro-chipping and Bordetella boosters for a fee.
Michael’s Barkery was inspired by Michael Patrohay, who was known as “The Mayor at his New Hope, Pennsylvania High School because of his engaging personality. Everyone he met knew he had a beloved dog named Sunshine. When it came time to do a senior project, with the goal of exploring career aspirations, the easy answer was for Michael to make and sell dog treats. The treats were an instant success. This small, inspired event led to the vision and creation of Michael’s Barkery.
The store owner’s and parents of Michael have tried to choose paths for Michael throughout his life that would not limit him because of his intellectual disability, but rather would focus on his strengths and abilities. If you think about it, that is what all of us do in our lives. We all have things we are good at and things we are not. We all have likes and dislikes, as well as our own gifts and talents. At Michael’s Barkery we recognize that everyone has God given talents and our mission is to offer employment to people with intellectual disabilities while utilizing their talent and abilities where we are able.
The Michael’s Barkey mission is to provide opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others while having fun supporting fellow animal lovers. Your pet can even get a fun, temporary tattoo.