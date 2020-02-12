Women-owned wealth solutions firm Compass Financial announces their six-year anniversary with a brand revamp and relocation to a new office space off Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Founded by mother-daughter team Karen Stawicki and Samantha Irish, the bespoke firm focuses on tax-efficient retirements for clients across the country from their Lowcountry headquarters.
Comprised of independent financial professionals, Compass Financial works with an array of clients ranging from up-and-coming Millennials and budding business owners to the retirement-ready. The firm’s signature approach is encapsulated by beginning with the end in mind.
Compass Financial specializes in tax mitigation solutions, pre and post-tax retirement strategies, premium finance, guaranteed lifetime income annuities, fixed and index annuities, term and permanent life insurance, and dynamic business solutions including buy-sell, key-man and business succession planning.
The company’s new office is located at 1470 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite A-1 in Mount Pleasant.
To celebrate six years in business, Compass Financial continues to offer complimentary one-hour financial consultations. To learn more about the firm’s approach or schedule your session, visit navigateyourwealth.com.