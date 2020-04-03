The Moultrie News and Post and Courier are offering businesses a free webinar about how they can effectively create effective marketing strategies for navigating the economic challenges presented by COVID-19.
The 45-minute live session starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
It will be led by nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott and Jim Brown of Williamsburg, Va.-based Borrell Associates Inc. They will discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis and provide examples of how some businesses thrive in difficult periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Post and Courier has been associated with Borrell and Associates for many years and believe that providing this crisis marketing webinar for free will help show businesses ways not only to survive, but thrive,” said P.J. Browning, president and publisher of the Post and Courier. “We are confident that as a community, we will get through this together.”
The webinar will include localized opportunities with Post and Courier-affiliated publications as well as broader-based general strategies.
Registrations are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to moultrienews.com/CrisisMarketing to reserve a spot.
"We know that businesses are facing many challenges right now. We will work through this crisis together," said Moultrie News publisher Vickey Boyd. "The more knowledge and information we have the easier it will be for us and a our business partners to plan to be successful."
The Moultrie News is also providing local updates pertaining to COVID-19 online at moultrienews.com/coronavirus.
If you have any questions about signing up for Tuesday’s webinar, please contact Boyd at vboyd@moultrienews.com.