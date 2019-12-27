Mount Pleasant Manor Skilled Nursing Facility has been recognized by the American Health Care Association/ National Center for Assisted Livings Quality Initiative Recognition Program ( AHCA/NCAL) for receiving Tier 3 of the Quality Initiative Goals. This program honors members that have achieved one or more of the Quality Initiative goals. Mount Pleasant Manor has achieved the goals of reducing short stay rehospitalizations, reducing long stay antipsychotic use and increasing customer satisfaction. AHCA/ NCAL commends Mount Pleasant Manor and their staffs proven commitment to quality and presented Mount Pleasant Manor a certificate to recognize Mount Pleasant Manors achievement. This accomplishment means improving the lives of individuals Mount Pleasant Manor serves, which is what the Quality Initiative is ultimately about. Mount Pleasant Manor has made extraordinary efforts meeting measurable targets and continues to strive to provide the utmost care to the people they serve.
Mount Pleasant Manor will be recognized at the AHCA/NCAL’s Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas taking place March 9-11, 2020.