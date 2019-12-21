Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Mount Pleasant will begin his one-year term as vice president of the Appraisal Institute on Jan. 1. The Appraisal Institute is the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers with nearly 18,000 professionals in almost 50 countries.
“It’s an honor to serve as part of this great organization’s leadership team,” Bishop said. “I’m excited to advocate on behalf of my fellow valuation professionals as we address important challenges and opportunities for success.”
Bishop’s one-year term as vice president will be followed by one year each as president-elect in 2021, president in 2022 and immediate past president in 2023. He also will serve four years (2020-23) on the Appraisal Institute’s Executive Committee and on its policy-setting Board of Directors. He also will be chair of the Finance Committee in 2020 and chair of the National Nominating Committee in 2023.
Bishop is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston. He previously was a partner with Atlantic Appraisals, LLC, an associate appraiser with Appraisal Consultants and a senior staff appraiser with the Charleston County Assessor’s Office.
Bishop currently serves as a non-voting member of the Appraisal Institute Board of Directors due to his position on the Audit Committee. He has chaired the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel and has served on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. He has served as president of the South Carolina Chapter. He also is an Appraisal Institute associate instructor, has been a seminar and webinar author and has served as discussion leader at the Appraisal Institute’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference.
He was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Service Award, was presented a 2017 President’s Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition.